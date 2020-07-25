Our Summer Reading Program wraps up today, July 25! Thank you to those who participated.
We hope you enjoyed imaging your story through the program, and that you explored new books, places and ideas along the way. Make sure you turn in paper logs and activities to the library or complete your log online through our website at boonecountylibrary.org to enter for our prize drawings.
We continue to expand our collection of digital and physical books, so there are always new stories for you to explore at the Boone County Library. Check out the new books sponsored by our Friends of the Library group located just inside our front door.
Next week is your last opportunity to view the artwork featured on display in our mezzanine.
Sponsored by the Harrison Art League, the collection included small works on paper from local
artist. We invite you to check it out and get inspired to create your own art!
During July, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We will continue to offer an
hour for at-risk patrons on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be
closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we are continuing to offer contactless drive-through pick up service.Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in July. A limited number of
computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime resumes with the letter “M” on Wednesday, July 29. Join Miss Irene on Facebook live
at 10 a.m. Toddle Time will be on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Check the
website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new programs as they
are added.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library are working on a big book sale for August 21 and 22! Thanks to the generosity of Jeff Crockett, the book sale will be held at the Durand Center. Stay tuned for more details. Volunteers are needed to help with set up and tear down as the books are transported to the new location. If you are available to assist, please contact Penny DeJournett at manhattandejournett@yahoo.com.
Our library staff is always happy to help you find your next reading adventure. Thank you for allowing us to serve you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.