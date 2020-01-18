Whether you are looking to cozy up at home with a good book or get out of the house to try something new, the Boone County Library has exactly what you need. During 2019, we added more than 5,450 new titles to our catalog, so we always have something new for you to read, watch, listen or explore.
And for those who want to get out, we have programs every week for every age group.
Our After-School program for the week will feature making exploding snowmen. Kids ages 6-12 are invited to join the Children’s Department for this STEM activity on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.
The Young Adults (ages 12-18) will be searching for Waldo in the library on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. Waldo and his friends will be hidden throughout the library in our “Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt.” Prizes will be awarded during this fun program!
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Jan. 22 and 23. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
If you loved book fairs at school as a kid, join the Adult Program on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for our Winter Reading Challenge “Book Fair”! Our winter reading challenge explores 40 different categories of books. With everything from a banned book to short stories, best sellers and books that were made into movies, there is something on the list for everyone. To help you easily find titles that fit the challenge categories, our staff will feature book recommendation for several of the categories. The "Book Fair" selections are not for sale, but can be checked out from the library. Refreshments will be served. Stop by the front desk any time to pick up your reading challenge bookmark list and get reading!
Are you artistic? The Friends of the Library Group is holding a logo design contest. Entries will be accepting through Feb. 1. Submit your logo design to manhattandejournett@yahoo.com or bring it by the Boone County Library. Be sure to include your contact information. All decisions of the board are final and entries become property of the Friends of the Library. Prizes will be awarded.
There is a whole world for you to explore at your local library. Come find a new book, seek out Waldo, relive the excitement of childhood book fairs, learn about local genealogy and more at the Boone County Library. A library card is the only passport you need, and cards are free to those who live, work, attend school or own property in Boone County.
