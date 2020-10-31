Happy Halloween from the Boone County Library! Book characters can make great Halloween costumes, so grab your favorite book and get inspired. Try dressing up as The Cat in the Hat, Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, The Hobbit, or Pete the Cat. You can even dress up as a librarian or a book worm. The possibilities are endless when you use your imagination and explore a book!
As we look forward to Nov., we continue to offer options for patrons visiting inside the
library or our drive through. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday,
Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Nov. 11 for
Veterans Day and Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go
online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is
available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.
to 5 p.m.
Now through Nov. 12, stop by to see the Harrison Art League’s fall show on display on the mezzanine. The show features a variety of original local artwork, including photography,
paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media pieces. Many of the pieces are available for
sale by contacting the artist, so it is a great opportunity to support our local artist.
Our Friends of the Library group has a large number of free books currently available at the
library. Visit our reading room, just inside the library door on your right, to pick up free books
anytime the library is open.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A
staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are
feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order,
face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not
required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be
required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during Nov.. A limited number of
computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime will be held at the Boone County Courthouse Gazebo on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Join Miss Irene at in person 10 a.m. at the prairie or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and
social distancing are recommended if attending in person.
Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Nov. 5. Each Thursday,
our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun
story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10
a.m. every Thursday.
The Children’s Department will be hosting a special Library Election Nov. 2-13 for kids to
cast their votes. Use our special ballot box to vote for cats or dog, and your favorite cat or dog
book character. Children who vote in the election will receive a special craft kit to take home.
Check out the Children’s Department Facebook page for instructions to vote online as well.
During Nov., there will also be a drawing for kids ages 0-12 to win an Advent calendar
basket donated by Kay Fulton. The basket includes 24 wrapped children’s books, so the winner
can unwrap one book a day until Christmas. To enter the drawing, stop by and drop your name
in the box for the drawing on Nov. 25. One entry per child per week, please.
Adult Programs
Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for Nov. includes supplies and instructions for
making origami animals. Nov. 11 is Origami Day in Japan where the paper crane has
become a symbol of peace. Celebrate origami by picking up your craft kit to make several
different origami animals. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask
at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft kit.
Adults are invited to participate in our Nov. Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle
features a Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front
desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries
must be turned in by Nov. 30 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.