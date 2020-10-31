Happy Halloween from the Boone County Library! Book characters can make great Halloween costumes, so grab your favorite book and get inspired. Try dressing up as The Cat in the Hat, Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, The Hobbit, or Pete the Cat. You can even dress up as a librarian or a book worm. The possibilities are endless when you use your imagination and explore a book!

As we look forward to Nov., we continue to offer options for patrons visiting inside the

library or our drive through. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday,

Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Nov. 11 for

Veterans Day and Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.

For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go

online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is

available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.

to 5 p.m.

Now through Nov. 12, stop by to see the Harrison Art League’s fall show on display on the mezzanine. The show features a variety of original local artwork, including photography,

paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media pieces. Many of the pieces are available for

sale by contacting the artist, so it is a great opportunity to support our local artist.

Our Friends of the Library group has a large number of free books currently available at the

library. Visit our reading room, just inside the library door on your right, to pick up free books

anytime the library is open.

COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions

By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A

staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are

feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order,

face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not

required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be

required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during Nov.. A limited number of

computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.

Children’s Department

Storytime will be held at the Boone County Courthouse Gazebo on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Join Miss Irene at in person 10 a.m. at the prairie or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and

social distancing are recommended if attending in person.

Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Nov. 5. Each Thursday,

our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun

story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10

a.m. every Thursday.

The Children’s Department will be hosting a special Library Election Nov. 2-13 for kids to

cast their votes. Use our special ballot box to vote for cats or dog, and your favorite cat or dog

book character. Children who vote in the election will receive a special craft kit to take home.

Check out the Children’s Department Facebook page for instructions to vote online as well.

During Nov., there will also be a drawing for kids ages 0-12 to win an Advent calendar

basket donated by Kay Fulton. The basket includes 24 wrapped children’s books, so the winner

can unwrap one book a day until Christmas. To enter the drawing, stop by and drop your name

in the box for the drawing on Nov. 25. One entry per child per week, please.

Adult Programs

Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for Nov. includes supplies and instructions for

making origami animals. Nov. 11 is Origami Day in Japan where the paper crane has

become a symbol of peace. Celebrate origami by picking up your craft kit to make several

different origami animals. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask

at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft kit.

Adults are invited to participate in our Nov. Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle

features a Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front

desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries

must be turned in by Nov. 30 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.

