Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. join the Children's Department for Library Scavenger Hunt. This will be an on your own activity, but prizes will be awarded!
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. come see Healthy Desserts & Demonstration with Mary Ann Kaffenberger to learn how to make healthy, alternative desserts for the upcoming holidays. We'll get to taste them along the way, too!
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. is "Story Time" with Miss Irene. This program is intended for ages 3 to 5 years. Miss Irene will guide our young readers through silly songs, reading stories, and making crafts. It's loads of fun!
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. is "Toddle Time" with Miss Irene. This program is intended for ages 0 to 3 years. Miss Irene will guide your family through silly songs, storytelling, and making crafts. It's lots of fun for the little ones!
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. the after-school program create Pom Pom Turkeys for the Thanksgiving season.
Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. learn about "The History of Patchwork Quilts" with Ann Murray. Local sewing artist, Ann Murray, will present the social history of patchwork quilts. You can also view her works along our mezzanine.
Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. check out the Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale. Gift quality books will be available for all ages at bargain prices. All proceeds benefit the Boone County Library.
