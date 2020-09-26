The Boone County Library celebrates your freedom to read with Banned Books Week Sept. 27 through Oct. 3! This annual event highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community in shared support of the freedom to seek, to publish, to read, and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.
By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted for removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students, and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.
We invite you to visit the library this week to see our displays of banned books and pick up one to read for yourself. Don’t forget to finish your Banned Books word search puzzle by the end of the month to enter into our September prize drawing! Copies of the word search are available at the library or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org.
Library Card Sign-up Month
If you are not already a patron of the Boone County Library, we invite you to visit the library for Library Card Sign-up Month in September. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Signing up for a card is free for those who live, work or attend school in Boone County and those who reside in Newton, Searcy, Carroll, Madison and Marion counties.
New library card applicants during September will be entered into a drawing for a prize, while all patrons are invited to pick up a bingo card Library Card Sign-Up Month. Complete a bingo row on your card and turn it in to the front desk to enter your name in a drawing. Bingo prizes are available for both children and adults.
Library Schedule
During September and October, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive
through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in
September. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
On Monday, Sept. 28, bring your children by to pick up a take-and-make wind-chime kit. The kits can be picked up any time during library hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and completed at home.
Storytime will be held at the Arkansas Visitors Center on Highway 65 North on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Join Miss Irene at in person 10 a.m. at the visitors center or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Oct. 1. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
Adult Programs
Our take-and-make craft kits adults in October will feature a book craft. Each kit will contain a paperback book and the supplies to make a book pumpkin for the fall. Pick up your kit at the front desk during October. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. There are still a few beaded bookmark take-and-make kits available through the end of September as well.
Our book clubs will be meeting at the Boone County Courthouse gazebo during October. Please note that the evening book club will meet on the second Thursday this month. Join us on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 for a socially-distanced discussion of The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien.
Sign up for your library card this week and celebrate your freedom to read at the Boone County Library!
