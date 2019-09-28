We are excited to announce our "Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale" will be the first week of Oct. While you are enjoying the Harvest Homecoming festivities on the square, we encourage you to stop by and peruse our books for sale. The sale will open to members Oct. 3, at 9 a.m, and will open to all at 1 p.m. Times are as follows: Thursday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday is Bargain Day. Books in the Bargain Room will be $3.00 a brown grocery bag. Individually priced books will be half off marked price. All proceeds will go towards the Boone County Library. For more information and to stay up to date on future book sales, visit folbc.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. is "D.I.Y. Stress Balls." This Young Adult Program is intended for ages 12 to 18. We will provide all the necessary materials for you to create your own stress ball.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. is "Inktober: 31 Day Drawing Exercise." This is an adult program, but children are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. "Inktober" is a drawing challenge for beginner and experienced artists that lasts the month of October. We will draw our first prompt together, and you will take home a prompt guide to work on at home.
We will not have Story or Toddle Time during this week, due to conflict with the Fall Book Sale. We will return with Story Time on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Toddle Time Thursday, Oct. 12.
Thursday, Oct 3 is "Evening Book Club." This month's book discussion will cover "A Spool of Thread" by Anne Tyler. We will meet in the downstairs meeting room, due to the Fall Book Sale.
The Library welcomes you to attend one or all of the programs that we have going on this week. We appreciate your patronage.
