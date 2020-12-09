Our Food for Fines program continues throughout December. The program helps us support
those in our community who may be struggling this holiday season. Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of non-perishable food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans. Please make sure to give your donation items to a library clerk to ensure you receive proper credit to your account. All patrons who donate items to Food for Fines, regardless of fines, will be entered into a prize drawing.
The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited
to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be
closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.
to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and take your temperature with contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during December. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Monday, Dec. 7, the Children’s Department will be making Christmas light garlands.
Join them any time between 2 p.m. to4 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library to make your
craft. Masks and social distancing are required.
Storytime will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the library at 10 a.m. Join us in person at
the library or on Facebook live. In-person attendance will be limited to 12 people, per COVID-19
guidelines. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the
community to bring you a fun story and activity in “Time for Adventure.” This week’s adventure
will be posted on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
Participate in our Christmas Coloring Contest during December! Pick up a coloring page at the
library or download it from our website to participate. There will be three age groups for
children up to age 18, with different coloring pages for each age group. Turn your completed
coloring page in by Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. to be including in the contest.
Adult Programs
Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for December includes supplies and instructions for
making a cute gnome ornament that is sure to get you in the holiday mood! Pick up your take-
and-make craft kit with supplies and instructions to make a gnome of your own. The kits will be
available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for
your take-and-make craft project. One kit per patron, please.
Adults are invited to participate in our December Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle
features a Christmas-themed double word puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front
desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries
must be turned in by Dec. 31 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.