The Boone County Library is open and ready to welcome you back. Our Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 22. This year's theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invites you to explore the many stories at the library to help you find your own story or adventure! Registration for the program is open on our website – www.boonecountylibrary.org - or online by paper at the library. Log your reading June 22 through July 25 to earn badges and prizes.
Reading gives us a way to travel the world and learn from other perspectives right here at home. Developing a love of reading and learning sets children up for success in the future. And it's never too late to start -the Summer Reading Program is for children, teens and adults!
As part of our Summer Reading fun, our Children’s Department has a few outdoor programs planned in the coming weeks. Social distancing will still apply and face masks are encouraged.
On Tuesday, June 23, we will host two programs at the Minnie Harrison Park Stage at Lake Harrison. At 10 a.m., Pure International’s Ms. Arkansas, Tamsyn Simon will read the children’s book “Saturday Night at the Dino Stomp,” followed by teaching the kids to do the Dino Stomp dance. From 2-3 p.m. that day, children are invited to join us for a Three Little Pigs STEAM Party. We will provide supplies to build houses from different materials and see which ones will stand up to the wolf’s huffing and puffing!
Join Miss Irene for Storytime on Facebook live on Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Pick up your craft packets in advance in our drive-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home.
Mark your calendars for Animalogy to join us for a fun, exotic animal program for kids on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m.! A safe location is being determined for this program and will be announced soon.
Throughout June, the library will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seniors and those who are health-compromised can come to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Limited hours will allow our staff time to clean the building and items as they come into the library.
We are currently restricted to allowing 50 people in the library at any one time. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required, and face masks are recommended. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in June. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
We will continue to offer contactless drive-through pick up service for those who choose not come inside. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
Please return any materials you have currently checked out in our book drops. Late fees will not be charged through June, but it is important to turn your items back in to the library to avoid those in the future.
On Thursday, June 24, we will hold our monthly library board meeting at noon. The public is invited to join us to discuss the changes we are making to become Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliant. We welcome your comments and questions as we discuss the changes to the library firewall settings and software programs offered to children on the library computers, and review our Computer and Internet Access Policy. If you have children who use the library’s computers, we encourage you to join us.
We look forward to seeing you at the Boone County Library this month!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.