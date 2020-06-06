It was great to see many of our regular patrons back in the library after we opened on June 1. If you have been missing the library, we invite you to come in and check out our new selections. Our Summer Reading Program will begin on June 22. Registration for the program will begin on June 15 through our online platform ReadSquared or by paper at the library. Stay tuned for more details!
During June, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seniors and those who are health-compromised can come to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Limited hours will allow our staff time to clean the building and items as they come into the library.
There are a few restrictions in place to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy. Please be patient with our team as we work within the required restrictions to allow you to use the valuable resources our library provides the community. Only 50 people will be allowed into the library at any one time. Your time inside the library will be limited to 30 minutes, so we ask that you select and checkout your items to allow others the opportunity to enter as well.
Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required. Face masks are recommended. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in June. Public use areas will be cleaned throughout the day. A limited number of computers will be available and use will be reduced to 30 minutes.
We will continue to offer contactless drive-through pick up service for those who choose not to come inside. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. When your items are ready, our staff will call you to schedule a pick up time. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
Please return any materials you have currently checked out in our book drops. Late fees will not be charged through June, but it is important to turn your items back into the library to avoid those in the future.
Join Miss Irene for Storytime on Facebook live on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. featuring the letter “L.” Toddle Time will be held on Facebook live on Thursday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Pick up your craft packets in advance in our drive-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home.
We look forward to seeing you at the Boone County Library this month!
