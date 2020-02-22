February is flying by, but you still have time to participate in the adult Winter Reading Challenge at the Boone County Library. The challenge explores 40 different categories of books. With everything from a banned book to short stories, best sellers and books that were made into movies, there is something on the list for everyone. Readers who check off 20 books will received a small prize, while those who read 30 of the 40 categories from Jan. 1 to March 31 will be entered into our grand prize drawing. Stop by the front desk to pick up your reading challenge bookmark list and get reading!
Children can continue to participate in Blind Date with a Book throughout the month of February. Stop by the Children’s Department to check out a wrapped book and earn a prize entry for each book you check out.
Next Saturday is Leap Day! Our Children’s and Youth programs for the week are celebrating the extra day in the year with frog-themed crafts. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. kids ages 6-12 will be making fun Styrofoam frogs. Kids ages 12-18 are invited on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. to make origami frogs and lily pads. Snacks will be provided for both groups. Leap over to the library to join us for the froggy fun!
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Feb. 26 and 27. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
The Buffalo National River Partners will host their monthly education program on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Author Brooks Blevins will explore the creation of national river systems in the Ozarks in his program, “Battling for the Buffalo.” Blevins is the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University. He is the author or editor of nine books, including “A History of the Ozarks.”
A reception for the winners of the Ozark Mountain Student Art Show will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. Art teachers, students and parents of the winners are invited to attend to celebrate the work of artists in grades 7-12. The art work includes entries from Alpena, Flippin, Harrison, Jasper, Kingston and Valley Springs schools and will be on display through the end of February.
From the young to the young-at-heart, we have books, movies, programs and more for all ages and interests at the Boone County Library. Our programs are free, and we invite you to join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.