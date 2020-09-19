Next week is the official end of Summer with the first day of Autumn falling on Tuesday,
Sept. 22. As we head into another season, remember that a book is always a good
accessory and travels well for your fall adventures. Reading outside as the leaves change colors can be a peaceful escape right in your own yard.
If you are not already a patron of the Boone County Library, we invite you to visit the library for Library Card Sign-up Month in September. New library card applicants during September will be entered into a drawing for a prize, while all patrons are invited to pick up a bingo card Library
Card Sign-Up Month. Complete a bingo row on your card and turn it in to the front desk to enter your name in a drawing. Bingo prizes are available for both children and adults.
Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card
provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Signing up for a card is free for those who live, work or attend school in Boone County, and those who reside in Newton, Searcy, Carroll, Madison and Marion counties.
Library Schedule
During September, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday,
Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library.
Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order,
face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not
required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in
September. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
On Monday, September 21, join us in the library parking lot for a fun craft project. The
Children’s Department will have kits to make Autumn leaf mosaics. The project can be
completed at the library or taken home to do it yourself. Masks and social distancing are
recommended. Drop by any time between 2 and 4 p.m. to participate in this free event.
Storytime will be held at the at the Harrison City Park located on West Sherman Avenue just
across from the Army Reserve station on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Join Miss Irene at 10 a.m.
or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
This week’s “Time for Adventure” will be on Thursday, Sept. 24. Each Thursday, our
library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun
story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
Adult Programs
Take-and-Make craft kits to create your own beaded bookmarks are available to pick up at the
library during September. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask
at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft project.
Don’t forget to finish your Banned Books word search puzzle by the end of the month to enter
into our September prize drawing! Copies of the word search are available at the library or can
be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org.
A library card is your passport to explore the world of resources available at the Boone County
Library. Sign up this week to get your free access and be eligible for our prize drawing!
