During the month of Sept. adults age 18 and up and first time library card applicants will be entered into a prize giveaway.
Library cards are free to anyone residing in Boone, Madison, Carroll, Marion, Newton or Searcy counties. For more information on how to apply for a library card, you can call us at (870) 741-5913 or ask about this service at the front desk.
Boone County Library Children’s Department Children’s Programs*
*Young Adult Programs are for ages 12-18, Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Afterschool Programs are for ages 6-12, Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Story Time is for ages 3-5, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time is for ages birth to 3 years, Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.
Re-Purposing old books
Join us as we make crafts to decorate the young adult department. You can take your home or leave it with us!
Thursday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Classical Music
Come learn about the importance of classical music and how it can benefit us. We will be listening to some well-known musical selections.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Remembering 9/11
We will be watching a movie/documentary on the collapse of the Twin Towers. There will be books to look at to remember those who were lost.
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Cave Painting
Join us as we learn about different cave paintings. You will have an opportunity to make your own as well.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
Constitution Day Trivia
Think you know a lot about the Constitution and/or government? Come test your knowledge in a fun game of trivia!
Thursday Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.
Crayon Slime
School is back in session, so let’s celebrate by making slime with crayons!
Tuesday Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.
DIY Apple Cider Goodie Bags
Learn how to make goodie bags you can share with friends or family. Let’s welcome in Fall!
Thursday Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
Johnny Appleseed
Do you enjoy eating apples? Maybe you have Johnny Appleseed to thank for the delicious apple you are about to eat. Learn more about who he was and how he helped our country.
Adult Programs*
*We will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
The library will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Adult Coloring
Studies have shown the benefits of coloring are real, with improved focus and motor skills and a reduction in stress shown in adults.
We will have all of the supplies you’ll need to color the stress away.
Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Evening Book Club
We will discuss “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea
Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
“Bingo for Books”
Come play a few rounds of Bingo with your friends and family! If you’re a winner, you get to take home a new-to-you book!
Thursday, Sept1 12 at 5:30 p.m.
“Banned Books & Censorship in Libraries: A History”
What does it mean to “ban” or “challenge” a book? Learn why we celebrate Ban Books Week.
Sept. 17-21
BCL at District Fair
Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
“Free Medicare Seminar”
Be better informed in your medicare options and have your coverage plan questions answered. Presented by Seniors Benefit.
Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Coffee & Author Talk with K.D. McCrite
Meet the author of the new book “Another Eden” and “The Confessions of April Grace” series. Check out some of her titles at the library. McCrite was raised on a small dairy farm in the Ozarks. Her heart has always been with books as a reader, writer and librarian.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo National River Partners
“Ozark History Through Song”
Presented by Kathy Downs. Kathy is a resident of Newton County. She will share interesting history about our American culture through the medium of Ozark mountain songs.
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Chevron Color-Splash Painting.
People of the Past
Eva Henderson
She was esteemed as “Granny” Henderson to the local people.
Born: 12, Nov 1892 Compton, Newton Co. Ark. Died: 10, July 1979 in AR
Parents: Jonathan and Susan (Buchanan) Barnes Spouse: Frank Henderson (1881-1956)
Children: Arbie Henderson Villines (1910-2007) and Erbie Villines (died in infancy) Occupation: Family Matriarch, Farmer, and Pioneer
Henderson was featured in the March 1977- Vol.151, No. 3 issue of National Geographic magazine, the article titled “America’s Little Mainstream” by Harvey Arden. In 1972 the Buffalo River was established as our nation’s first national river. Most residents in the newly founded park were required to move out of the park boundaries. Granny Henderson was one of those residents that were required to leave their home. When asked by the writer if she was lonely living there on the farm at Center Point she replied “I’m too busy to be lonely”. She and her dog Bobbie would spend a full day doing chores caring for her cows, chickens, and
hogs. Granny was then asked about having to move from her beloved home. Her reply was, "Movin' out o' here would mean givin' up all I've got, all I've ever had. I hope to stay just as long as the Lord and those Government folks allow." Many of Eva and Frank Henderson's' descendants continue to live in our area today. To learn more about these pioneering families" Barnes, Buchanan, Henderson and Villines, visit the Genealogy Dept.
September Mezzanine Exhibit: Glenn Farmer
Farmer is a life long resident of this area graduating from Valley Springs High School. The majority of his career has been spent working in construction industries. He lived several years in Northwest Arkansas working during the construction boom. He is a self-taught artist and has been applying this talent for only a few short years. When not working, his past time hobbies are: hunting, fishing, gardening, and painting his artwork. Farmer is the father of two grown children and three grandchildren. He and his wife Michelle reside in Harrison.
Mrs. Tina Farmer, Boone County Library Genealogist Hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 870-741-5913 Boone County Genealogical Society meetings are held at the library the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome.
