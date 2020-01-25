While we obviously love books, the library is about more than reading. The library is a place to help you learn, grow, and explore the world around you. It’s like exercise for your brain!
National Puzzle Day is observed on Wednesday, Jan. 29, this year, and we have plenty of puzzling fun activities for you to stretch your brain muscles. Whether you enjoy crosswords, jigsaws, mysteries or Sudoku, science shows that puzzles are great for stimulating the brain, enhancing problem solving sills and improving memory.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the after-school program will feature bubble wrap crafts for kids ages 6-12. Join that group at 4 p.m. to make a fun winter-themed craft.
Also on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., the Buffalo National River Partners’ month meeting will be held at the library. Former Assistant Superintendent of the Buffalo National River, Jim Liles, will host a showing of the film “Boxley Valley, 1992." Filmed in 1992, it recaps some of the work with people in the Boxley and Richland Valleys when the park service offered to allow those previous landowners the opportunity to buy back their land.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, you can drop in to work on a jigsaw puzzles in the downstairs meeting room any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for National Puzzle Day. Later that day at 4 p.m. the young adults’ program will work together on a life-size crossword puzzle.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on Jan. 29 and 30. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft.
A reception for the winners of the Ozark Mountain Student Art Show will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. Art teachers, students and parents of the winners are invited to attend to celebrate the work of artists in grades K-6.
If you are looking to solve the puzzle of your family or local history, our Genealogy Department is a great resource. Genealogy is located upstairs at the library and is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our expert history is available during those hours and is happy to assist you in your searches.
