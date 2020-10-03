Fall is in full swing now that October has arrived! We are offering extended hours for both patrons visiting inside the library and to our drive through during October. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
Drive-Through
Thanks to the Women’s Book Club, we will be able to keep the drive-through service as a permanent option for our patrons. The Women’s Book Club provided the equipment necessary to make the drive-through experience smooth for both our staff and patrons, including a dedicated computer and motion alert system. This allows us to provide contact-free service to the public. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through. Patrons can reserve up to four items in advance using our online system
(boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in October. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
On Monday, October 5, the Children’s Department will have all the supplies for kids to paint a fall tree out in the library parking lot. Drop by any time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to participate in this free fall event. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Storytime will be held at the gazebo on the Boone County Courthouse lawn on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Join Miss Irene at in person 10 a.m. at the gazebo or watch online on Facebook Live.
Masks and social distancing are recommended if attending in person.
Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Oct. 8. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
During October, patrons who check out a new Young Adult book will be entered into a drawing.
Stop by to check out our ever-growing selection of YA books!
Adult Programs
Our take-and-make craft kits adults in October will feature a book craft. Each kit will contain a
paperback book and the supplies to make a book pumpkin for the fall. Pick up your kit at the
front desk during October. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last.
Our book clubs will be meeting at the Boone County Courthouse gazebo during October. Please
note that the evening book club will meet on the second Thursday this month. Join us on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. for a socially-distanced discussion of The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien.
We invite you to visit your library to take advantage of the many resources we provide to the community.
