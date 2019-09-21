We appreciate everyone that stopped by our table at the Northwest Arkansas District Fair.
Today, Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. we will have guest author K.D. McCrite. McCrite was raised on a small dairy farm in the Ozarks. Her heart has always been with books as a reader, writer and librarian. Come for a cup of coffee and light appetizers, and stay for a chat. This will be an informal opportunity to ask questions about the writing process and being an author.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. is “DIY Apple Cider Goodie Bags.” Learn how to make goodie bags you can share with friends or family. Let’s welcome in Fall!
Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m., the Buffalo National River Partners will be presenting “Ozark History Through Song.” Guest speaker and performer is Kathy Downs. Kathy is a resident of Newton County. She will share interesting history about our American culture through the medium of Ozark mountain songs. You won’t want to miss this!
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. is “Johnny Appleseed.” Do you enjoy eating apples? You have Johnny Appleseed to thank for the delicious apples you eat. Learn about who he was and how he helped our country.
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. come for an evening of painting. We will be re-creating Chevron Color-Splash Art. Seating is limited to 24 persons. There is no sign up for this event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Children are more than welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. Let’s have fun!
This is the last week to enter in for our NEW LIBRARY CARD APPLICANT PRIZE GIVEAWAY. If you’ve been thinking about joining the library, what’s stopping you? Library cards are free for folks residing in Boone, Newton, Madison, Carroll, and Searcy counties. Sign up today, and you’ll be entered in to win a “Movie Night and Book Lover” prize package worth $50!
We want to thank you all for making it a joy to come to work each week. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
