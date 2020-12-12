The library has plenty of holiday cheer for you this December! Check out a Christmas-themed book or movie from our extensive collection, pick up a fun craft for you and the kids, donate to our Foods for Fines drive to help feed our community, or participate in our holiday puzzles and coloring contests.
Our Food for Fines program continues throughout December. The program helps us support those in our community who may be struggling this holiday season. Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of non-perishable food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans. Please make sure to give your donation items to a library clerk to ensure you receive proper credit to your account.
All patrons who donate items to Food for Fines, regardless of fines, will be entered into a prize
drawing.
The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited
to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be
closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to December 24 and 25 for Christmas.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go
online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is
available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.
to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.