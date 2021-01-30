February is the month of love, but it is also when we celebrate Presidents’ Day, Black History Month, Mardi Gras, and American Heart Month. We have a variety of books to help you explore these subjects, in addition to a Black History Month display during February. To share the love with our community, we will be collecting non-perishable food donations throughout February. With the donation of four food, hygiene or baby items, patrons will be entered into a prize drawing. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans.
During February, we are expanding and adjusting our hours to serve the community. The library’s doors will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Patrons can also use our drive-thru contact-free pick up of library items. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday through Friday during regular library hours.
Children’s Programs
The Children’s Department will be celebrating the love of books with Blind Date with a Book during Feb. 1-19. Stop by the Children’s Department to check out a wrapped book and earn a prize entry for each book you check out. Winners will be drawn on Feb. 22. On Monday, Feb. 1, the Children’s Department will be celebrating Wild Bird Feeding Month by making popsicle bird feeders! Join them any time between 2-4 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library to make your bird feeder.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, young adults will be making pom pom love birds. Each bird will have a tiny message that it carries. Join this activity any time between 3-5 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library. Masks and social distancing are required.
Storytime will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the library at 10 a.m. We are starting the alphabet this month, so this week’s storytime will feature the letter “A.” Join us in person at the library or on Facebook live. In-person attendance will be limited to 12 people, per COVID-19
guidelines.
Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity in “Time for Adventure.” This week’s adventure will be posted to the Children’s Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
Adult Programs
Our February Puzzle for Prizes is a word search with the names of several United States presidents in honor of Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or on our website at boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Feb. 28 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
This month’s take-and-make kit features a fun Valentine craft to hang in your home or gift to a loved one. Each kit includes puzzle pieces, paint and other supplies to make “love you to pieces” heart. Kits are available on a first-come basis while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.