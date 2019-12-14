The countdown to Christmas is on! Santa came to visit all the good boys and girls at the library on Dec. 12. The festivities, including cocoa, candy canes and photos, were enjoyed by all. We invite you to join us for more Christmas fun in the programs next week!
Local students continue to help us ring in the holidays at the library with Music on the Mezzanine in December. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Valley Springs' second graders will be caroling at 10 a.m.
After school on Tuesday, bring the kids to watch "The Polar Express" with our Children's Department. Story Time with Miss Irene will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Toddler Time will be on Thursday, Dec. 19. Both of those programs begin at 10 a.m., and feature stories, songs and activities for your little ones to enjoy.
The Noon Book Club will be holding their Christmas Party at a member's home on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The group will discuss "The Story of Arthur Truluv" by Elizabeth Berg.
Christmas crafts are planned for both kids and adults on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Children's Department will be creating custom Christmas ornaments with slime. Join them for slime and fun at 4 p.m.! At 5:30 p.m., the adults will get their turn as we paint a cheery holiday snowman. Space for this program is limited to 24 patrons and doors open at 5:15 p.m. Both activities are free and open to the public.
Our mezzanine features a poster exhibition exploring how the lessons and legacies of World War I continue to affect the United States today. World War I: Lessons and Legacies is on view throughout Dec. The poster exhibition is brought to you courtesy of the Smithsonian and The United States World War I Centennial Commission.
Food for Fines continues through Dec. 23, so remember to bring in non-perishable food donations in exchange for those overdue book fines while you have the chance! All items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need in our community.
