September is just around the corner, bringing with it the Labor Day holiday and hints of fall. It is also National Learning and Development Month, Self-Improvement Month, and World Alzheimer’s Month. The Boone County Library has a wide selection of titles that can help you explore topics in your self-improvement and learning journey from starting a new hobby to creating healthy habits, improving relationships, managing a budget, or even learning news ways to learn.
This school year brings a new format for learning for many in our community. As you navigate this new learning world, remember that there are always great resources at your local library. Check out our website at www.boonecountylibrary.org, and navigate to our Children’s Department page for links to science experiments, zoo tours, Tumble Math, test prep resources, pod cast, story times, and more. If you and the kids need a break from the computer, visit the library to check out real books to explore more about the topics they are studying or interested in.
Library Schedule
During September, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month. Stay tuned for updates to our schedule.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in September. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime will feature the letter “R” on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Join Miss Irene at the Boone County Courthouse Gazebo at 10 a.m. for the fun. Toddle Time will be on Facebook at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Check the website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new programs as they are added or updated.
Looking for a certain title or resource? We would love to hear from you! Send us an email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org or fill out a request slip when you visit the library to let us know how we can support you. Our goal is to be a valuable resource for lifelong learning, intellectual stimulation, cultural enrichment, and recreational reading
