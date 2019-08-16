The Genealogy Department has brought another wonderful educational exhibit this month. "Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier" will be available for viewing until August 26. It tells of Arkansas' foundational start in a series of picture panels. This year marks the bicentennial anniversary of Arkansas becoming a state. We hope you will join us in celebrating this special occasion.
Books pertaining to Arkansas History can be found on display by the elevator on the ground floor. Perhaps you are looking for even more Arkansas History? Peruse the non-fiction shelfs and look for the white Arkansas label, and discover your next great read!
Also on display during the month of August is "National Immunization Month." Back-to-school season is kicking into full gear, and fall is just around the corner. The front desk staff have put together some books and resources on this subject to help you stay informed.
Monday, August 19 is National Aviation Day. Read about two famous pioneer aviators from Arkansas in our monthly newsletter. Feel free to stop by as well and talk to our Genealogist, Tina Farmer, about Arkansas aviation history.
Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m. the young adults will have "Yummy Snacks: You Can Make!" This program will show your children how they can make their own after-school snacks, without using an oven.
Tuesday, August 20 at 5:30 p.m. is a "Healthy Cooking Class" with Mary Ann Kaffenberger. We invite you to come out and learn about healthy, tasty, alternative recipes that your whole family will love! With simple recipes and easy-to-find ingredients, Mary Ann makes healthy living accessible to you. This will be a cooking demonstration and taste-test.
Thursday, August 22 at 4:00 p.m. the after-school program will be "What's In YOUR Water?" This video presentation will show us exactly what is in the water we drink.
Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m. we will have a do-it-yourself demonstration for home cleaning products. This class will discuss varying natural cleaner options, as well as a cheap and easy recipe for bulk laundry detergent. Plan on bringing your own container and taking a sample home with you!
We look forward to your next visit!
