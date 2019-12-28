We hope you had a wonderful Christmas, and are enjoying time with family and friends for the holidays. Winter weather and the holiday break is a great time to curl up with a good book! Visit us to check out an old favorite or find a new one. Hundreds of new titles are added to our catalog each month, so there is always something new to explore at the Boone County Library.
As we celebrate the new year, the library will close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and remain closed for the day on Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume on Jan. 2 as we kick off 2020.
Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene is cancelled for Jan. 1 and 2 for the holiday. Those programs will restart on Jan. 8 and 9, and we invite you to start your little ones off in 2020 with fun at the library.
The Evening Book Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss their first book of the year. They are reading “Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler, which is a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”
We will be hosting a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Party on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The party is open for all ages. The Children’s Department is busy planning 1920’s themed games, activities and snacks for this program, so mark your calendar to join in on the fun! Dressing up is encouraged. Drop in anytime between 4 p.m to 6 p.m. for the party.
Your community library team enjoyed serving you in 2019, and we look forward to seeing you in 2020!
