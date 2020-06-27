The Boone County Library is open and our staff is ready to help you find your next book, audio book or movie. However, we are also doing our best to keep our community safe and some restrictions apply during the current pandemic.
Judge Robert Hathaway issued an executive order recently that patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the executive order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in June. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
For those who prefer, we are continuing to offer contactless drive-through pick up service.
Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
The current library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seniors and those who are health-compromised can come to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Limited hours will allow our staff time to clean the building and items as they come into the library.
Please return any materials you have currently checked out in our book drops. Late fees will not be charged through June, but it is important to turn your items back in to the library to avoid those in the future.
Summer Reading Program
Our Summer Reading Program kicked off on June 22, but you still have plenty of time to register and participate in the fun! This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invites you to explore the many stories at the library to help you find your own story or adventure. Registration for the program is open on our website – www.boonecountylibrary.org - or online by paper at the library. Log your reading June 22 through July 25 to earn badges and prizes.
Reading gives us a way to travel the world and learn from other perspectives right here at home. Developing a love of reading and learning sets children up for success in the future. And it is never too late to start -the Summer Reading Program is for children, teens and adults!
Children’s Department
Mark your calendars for Animalogy to join us for a fun, exotic animal program for kids on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m.! The team will be joining us remotely via Facebook Live, so you can watch from anywhere you have an internet connection. Meet an animal expert and their cool animal friends like an eagle owl, Patagonia cavy, tegu, tarantula, and prairie dogs while we learn all about what makes these animals unique. Follow the Boone County Library’s Children’s Department on Facebook for details.
You can also join Miss Irene for Storytime on Facebook live on Thursday, July 2 , at 10 a.m. Pick up your craft packets in advance in our drive e-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home. The library will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. We look forward to seeing you at the Boone County Library – in person, in the drive-through window or on our online programs!
