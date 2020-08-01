August is here, bringing with it the dog days of summer and back-to-school plans. Whether you are looking for ways to stay entertained in the cool with a book or movie, or seeking educational resources for an unusual school year, we have a huge selection of items available for free checkout at the Boone County Library. A library card is all you need to explore our collection.
During August, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in August. A limited number of
computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime resumes will feature the letter “N” on Wednesday, August 5. Join Miss Irene on Facebook live at 10 a.m. for the fun. Toddle Time will be held on Facebook Live on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. Check the website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new programs as they are added.
Summer Reading Program
Thank you to everyone who participated in our Summer Reading Program! We hope you enjoyed imaging your story through the program, and that you explored new books, places and ideas along the way. While this year has been a bit different from previous summers, we are glad to still be able to have a Summer Reading Program and share our love of reading with you.
We want to send a big thank-you to our sponsors for their support of our program. Thank you to Dickerson Park Zoo, Sight and Sound Theaters, Grand Country Music Hall, Arvest Bank, Daylight Donuts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Subway, Wendy’s, Boone County Friends of the Library and FEMech Engineering.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library are working on a big book sale for Aug. 21 and 22 at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower. Volunteers are needed to help with set up and tear down as the books are transported to the new location. If you are available to assist, please contact Penny DeJournett at manhattandejournett@yahoo.com.
We invite you to visit your Boone County Library in August to see everything we have to offer
our community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.