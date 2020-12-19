Christmas week is here! If you need some holiday cheer, visit the library to check out a Christmas-themed book or movie, pick up a holiday craft kit, donate to our Foods for Fines drive to help feed our community, or participate in our puzzle and coloring contests. The library will be open Monday-Wednesday this week, so be sure to pick up your items early before you settle in for the holiday break.
Our Food for Fines program continues throughout December. The program helps us support those in our community who may be struggling this holiday season. Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of non-perishable food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans. Please make sure to give your donation items to a library clerk to ensure you receive proper credit to your account. All patrons who donate items to Food for Fines, regardless of fines, will be entered into a prize drawing.
The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed Thursday through Sunday for Christmas. We will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available this week Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and take your temperature with contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during December. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Monday, Dec. 21, the Children’s Department will be making Christmas wreaths. This craft is a great one to hang up at home or give as a gift. Recommended for ages 6-12. Join them any time between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library to make your craft. Masks and social distancing are required.
There will not be a Storytime on Dec. 23, but join us online for a special Time for Adventure on Christmas Eve at 10 a.m. Our Christmas story video will be posted on the Boone County Library Children’s Department Facebook page.
The deadline for our Christmas Coloring Contest is this Wednesday, so get those coloring sheets turned it! Pick up a coloring page at the library or download it from our website to participate. There will be three age groups for children up to age 18, with different coloring pages for each age group. Turn your completed coloring page in by Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. to be including in the contest.
Adult Programs
Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for December includes supplies and instructions for making a cute gnome ornament that is sure to get you in the holiday mood! Pick up your take-and-make craft kit with supplies and instructions to make a gnome of your own. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft project. One kit per patron, please.
Adults are invited to participate in our December Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features a Christmas-themed double word puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Dec. 31 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
