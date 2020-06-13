The Boone County Library is open and ready to welcome you back. Our Summer Reading
Program kicks off on June 22. This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invites you to explore the many stories at the library to help you find your own story or adventure!
Reading gives us a way to travel the world and learn from other perspectives right here at home. Developing a love of reading and learning sets children up for success in the future. And it’s never too late to start. The Summer Reading Program is for children, teens and adults! Registration for the program will begin on June 15 through our online platform ReadSquared or by paper at the library. You can log your reading June 22 through July 25 to earn badges and prizes. Check our website for more details.
During June, the library will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Seniors and those who are health-compromised can come to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Limited hours will allow our staff time to clean the building and items as they come into the library.
Please be patient with our team as we work within the required restrictions to allow you to use
the valuable resources our library provides the community. Only 50 people will be allowed into the library at any one time. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required. Face masks are recommended. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in June. A limited number of computers will be available and use will be reduced to 30 minutes.
We will continue to offer contactless drive-through pick up service for those who choose not come inside. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through. Please return any materials you have currently checked out in our book drops. Late fees will not
be charged through June, but it is important to turn your items back in to the library to avoid
those in the future.
Join Miss Irene for Storytime on Facebook live on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Pick up your craft packets in advance in our drive-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home.
We look forward to seeing you at the Boone County Library this month!
