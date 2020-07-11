The Nosari Home Mortgage Inc. Scholarship is designed to honor Mrs. Carol Jefferson's 34 1/2 years of teaching business classes at Harrison High School. Carol was dedicated to teaching by continually updating her knowledge of software and technology. Mrs. Jefferson always attended workshops and conferences to continue her professional development so she could give her students the BEST. She led the business department many years as department chair. Mrs. Jefferson also served on many local committees as well as committees for the State Department of CTE Career and Technical Education). She provided professional development for the district and for business teachers around the state. Carol treated all her students fair and promoted each of them on their birthdays. Mrs. Jefferson was best known as Miss Jeffey. Nosari Home Mortgage Inc. is proud to present a $500 scholarship to an Outstanding Business Student. Congratulations to Senior Lindsey Ward. Lindsey is a very conscious student that always meets deadlines, prepared for class, and gives her best each day. Lindsey will attend Ouachita University in the fall.
