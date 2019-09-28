The Harrison Lions Club has been busy in recent weeks. During the meeting on July 31, the met with Guy Lord and the Buffalo River Partners to discuss local waterways. They also met with guests Laurie Crieger and Dr. Grear from the Mana Breast Center in Harrison to discuss health care treatments for women.
During the Celebration in the Sky, Lions Charles Adair and Phyllis Benton operated a food stand and served up smiles and treats. Luke Lunsford was the lucky winner of the Lions Raffle drawing and received two round trip tickets to Dallas or Memphis via Southern Airways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.