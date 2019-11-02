Contributed Photo
On Oct 23, Lion Peter DeStefano welcomed Toinette Madison and Troy Massey from the Boone County Herotage Museum. They discussed all of the wonderful history and displays available at the museum. This year celebrates our 150 year anniversary of Boone county and the museum staff reminded us all to come visit.
