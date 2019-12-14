Local author, John Deakins, has donated two recently released Science Fiction books to the Boone County Library. Mr. Deakins’ first book in the “Ring of Fire” series, “A Red Son Rises in the West”, is now available. The author explains:
“I’ve tried for years to break into this extremely popular Science Fiction series. The concept is that a West Virginia town, not much different than Harrison, has been picked up by aliens and moved in space and time. It was dropped in 1631 in Germany, in the middle of the Thirty Years War. Beginning with Eric Flint’s first series novel, 1632, over a dozen novels and dozens of spin off stories have kept the series moving. The plots have advanced as far as the year 1637, with many authors contributing.”
“My own book involves a Native American protagonist rescued by an English ship. He eventually converts to Christianity and decides to return to North America, but his path is littered with complications. The next episode in his life, “A Red Son: Not Without Honor” should go to Ring of Fire press within a couple of months.”
“I’m also donating “1636: The Flight of the Nightingale” by David Carrico, one of the established authors in the series. David’s excellent books often deal with the impact of developments in “future” music on the seventeenth century. It’s my hope that the library will pick up the rest of the series, beginning with 1632. The demand should be high.”
