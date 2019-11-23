Arkansas Children’s Hospital has had a special place in the hearts of many Boone County residents who generously support the fundraising efforts through Circle of Friends.
When ACH Little Rock wanted to build a hospital in Northwest Arkansas, Boone County contributed with open hearts and wallets — as always.
Katherine Nance was a patient in 1935 and is the oldest living patient. “They saved my life,” she said. “It was an honor to be able to donate $250,000 toward the construction of the new hospital. We have 40,000 children from this area and Northwest Arkansas who had to travel to Little Rock for care. Many parents can’t afford to travel that far, be off work and away from the rest of the family to care for a child who is critically ill. It has proven to be true that we really needed ACH in this area. Now we are saving parents time and money,” Nance said.
Owners of Petromark Oil, Steve Turner and Stephen Lair also donated $250,000 to the project.
“Petromark is dedicated to excellence and innovation. As such, we believe a gift to Arkansas Children’s Northwest is a worthy investment,” says Turner. “We understand the impact it will have on families in the region, providing quick, easy access to much-needed healthcare for children.”
“Petromark has served communities in Northwest Arkansas for more than 30 years,” says Fred Scarborough, chief development officer of Arkansas Children’s and president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “This investment in Arkansas Children’s Northwest is another display of their passion and dedication to this region. We are grateful for their support of our mission to champion children by making children better today and healthier tomorrow.”
Nance said, “Everyone needs to see the facility. It’s wonderful. It sets on 40 acres and built with a healing garden and beautiful landscaping. Northwest Arkansas is so generous and good to us. Just stop by their cafeteria and eat lunch. Make it a day and be sure to see the azaleas in bloom.”
“I believe I’m correct when I say, Harrison contributes more money for ACH per capita than any other city,” she said.
Arkansas Children’s Hospital never turns a child away who doesn’t have the ability to pay. The Little Rock location also has the only burn center in the state.
The Arkansas Children’s Northwest campus is centrally located on I-49 between Don Tyson Parkway, across from Arvest Ballpark.
