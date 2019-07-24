Local pro modified drag racing team D & A Racing took the win light last Saturday night at Kansas International Dragway in Wichita Kansas at the 55th annual running of the Summer Nationals by posting up a 1/8 th mile time of 3.90@191 mph to solidly defeat Discovery channels "Street Outlaws" star "Big Daddy" Dave Comstock. D & A posted a series of 7 runs just under the 200 mph mark to make the way to the finals which took place at a early 5 a.m. Sunday morning. D & A racing is based in Harrison and competes at tracks in the surrounding states it is owned and operated by the Graham and Holsted famlies.
