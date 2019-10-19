Eureka Springs, Ark. (October 10, 2019) – Carroll County Community Foundation, your local affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, announced the presentation of over $20,000 in Giving Tree Grants to nonprofits working in and for the people of Carroll County. These grant awards were presented at the annual Giving Tree Grant Award Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the meeting room of the Carroll County Golf and Country Club.
Carroll County Community Foundation Board Chairman, Jeff Sugg, welcomed all to the event that thanked local nonprofits for the amazing work being accomplished in our area. Grant Chairman and Board member Don Anderson then continued with the presentation of the grants. 2019 Grantees include:
Carroll County Youth Literacy Rotary Foundation, Inc.:
Funds to support the expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library literacy program for children birth to age 5 throughout Carroll County.
• Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA: Funds to support advanced learning scholarships for single parents in Carroll County.
• People Helping People: Funds to support the purchase of medicine for under- and un-insured adults and children in Carroll County.
• Carroll County Historical and Genealogical Society: Funds to purchase a security system for the Historical Museum on the Berryville square.
• Loaves & Fishes Food Bank of the Ozarks: Funds to purchase a commercial freezer and refrigerator.
• Northwest Arkansas Head Start of Green Forest: Funds to purchase computers for instruction.
• Eureka Springs School of the Arts: Funds to purchase project/art materials for free workshops for veterans.
• A Cup of Love Ministry: Funds to purchase food for the soup kitchen/food pantry.
• Flint Street Fellowship: Funds to support the new Pat Kasner Angel Assistance Program in Eureka Springs.
• The Mission Clinic of Berryville: Funds to purchase medication for patients in need.
• Clear Spring School/ESSA: Funds to support shared technology support for Clear Spring School and Eureka Springs School of the Arts
After the Giving Tree Grants were awarded, Community Foundation Executive Director Janell Robertson also awarded the Richard and Thelma Lambert Charitable Endowment grants to two local nonprofits; Loaves & Fishes and The Carroll County Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
“The memory of Richard and Thelma Lambert lives on through their charitable endowment. They left their home on the coast of Mississippi and came to Carroll County to escape Hurricane Katrina in 2005,” explained Robertson. “After they learned that most of their property was destroyed by the storm, the Lamberts decided to stay in our area. Locals had helped with food, shelter, and meals throughout their ordeal. The Lamberts wanted to return the love by creating an endowment through their estate plan that offered never-ending support to those that had made their transition possible. It is just another example of the power of an endowment.”
Carroll County Community Foundation makes grants through the Giving Tree program twice a year. The next grant cycle will begin in Jan. 2020. People interested in creating their own charitable endowment or fund to support nonprofits locally, statewide or nationwide may find more information at www.arcf.org/carrollcounty .
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 28 local affiliate offices are fully tax deductible.
