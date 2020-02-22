The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its fall 2019 graduates.
UA Little Rock honored the fall 2019 graduates during a Dec. 14 ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center. More than 700 degrees were awarded for the semester.
Local UA Little Rock students who graduated include:
James Joyce of Yellville, Arkansas, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer and Information Sciences.
Anna Martin of Mountain Home, Arkansas, with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Jennifer Nassimbene of Mountain Home, Arkansas, with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.
