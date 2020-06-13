Dennis and Anita (Beck) Lott celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, June 12. The couple was married June 12, 1970 at Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church. They enjoy three children: Allen Lott and his wife Julie of Springdale; Jennifer Lane and her husband Brian Lane of Mtn. Home and Holly Duck and husband Brad Duck of Omaha. They are the proud grandparents of four grandchildren: Allie, 9; Sarah, 7; Gunner, 7 and Connor, 4.
The couple celebrated the milestone anniversary in Pensacola Beach, Florida with the entire family.
