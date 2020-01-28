CLINTON, NY Tiffany Ly, of Harrison (72601), has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Ly, a senior majoring in Africana studies and biology, is a graduate of Harrison High School.
Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 49 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.
