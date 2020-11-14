Join us on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. for a great time with Sam Adams! Sam is an acclaimed sports journalist, who is able to be both funny and serious in a way that draws you in, making him in great demand as a motivational speaker, as well. Unlike some entertainers who are inclined to ‘coast’, Sam is both fearless and a student of places to which he travels to entertain—even becoming a dedicated fan of Harrison Golden Goblin Football before his first trip to the Lyric! Now, he has heard of how this year’s pandemic has harmed our theater and is coming to provide us all with some time to laugh and to raise some funding to keep the Lyric alive.
That’s the kind of guy Sam is: his humor comes from caring and his performances are hilarious precisely because of his deftly touching on things that everyone can relate to, in a way that doesn’t just entertain, but helps you see ‘the funny’ in things, so that the show goes on long after he has left the stage and you have left the theater. That’s why his comedy has resonated so well at the Lyric, where we are not typically bombarded with entertainers to distract us from life, but enjoy concerts, plays, and the like that involve a lifestyle and help us get more out of life. That is to say, the comedy of Sam Adams ‘fits’ an organization that has as its goal the enriching of lives through making the Arts available to all—his comedy shows him to be what his listing with the Denver Speakers’ Bureau says: a true Renaissance Man.
Get ready for a Freaky Friday!
Auditions for “Freaky Friday: A New Musical” will begin Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will be open 1:30 p.m.
More auditions will be held Monday, Nov. 23 at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Auditions will include a vocal audition, cold reads and choreography. Please dress comfortably for auditions.
Vocal auditions should include a song of choice that shows vocal range, preferably with a section that allows the vocalist the ability to belt. Songs must be sung acapella and last no longer than two minutes.
Cold reads will follow vocal auditions. Choreography will follow cold reads. Be prepared to learn a small part of choreography to a song from Freaky Friday and perform in small groups. Tennis shoes or jazz shoes recommended.
Masks are required at all times and temperatures will be checked at the door and screening questions will be asked. Social distancing will be required. Family groups may stay together. Sanitizing and disinfecting of the stage, seats and lobby will be done before and after each audition.
Freaky Friday is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rogers and the hit Disney films (developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theaters) features a book by Bridget Carepenter—the co-executive producer and writer of TV hits including “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey—the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of “Next to Normal” and “If/Then.”
