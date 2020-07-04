The Lyric was able to cautiously open and enjoy a rousing success with Always a Bridesmaid!
Now that everyone is intimately acquainted with how to keep volunteers and patrons safe, as that is first and foremost, the theater will move right along with the next play, “Farce of Habit”, set in the fictional town of Mayhew, Arkansas (and the sequel to Farce of Nature)! Auditions were held Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30.
Farce of Habit is a Jones Hope Wooten Southern Comedy and is the sequel to “Farce of Nature”.
Show dates: August 14, 15, 21, 22 at 7pm, August 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.
