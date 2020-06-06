Wedding Season is just around the corner...
So that means tickets are now on sale for Always a Bridesmaid at the Lyric Theater at TheLyric.org!
We can’t wait to see our darling Southern Belles marry their soulmates this month on June 25-27 at 7 p.m. and June 28 at 2 p.m at our own beautiful and historic “wedding venue”, The Lyric Theater! (Be watching for another email about our dates for Nunsense!) We have our patrons’ health and well-being first and foremost in our minds, so please make sure you read the guidelines below that we have put into place (per the ADH directive) to keep you protected.
Please be careful when reading, as these guidelines will be strictly enforced, and please note that, because the play is still a month away, these guidelines may change. If they do, we will be sure to update you. We are doing everything we can in our cleaning procedures and following of the ADH guidelines to keep you safe, and we appreciate you doing the same for our volunteers and performers.
For more questions, please email info@ozarkartscouncil.org or call 870-391-3504.
Tickets on sale at TheLyric.org!
The Requirements
Patrons will be **required** to wear a mask if over 10 years of age.
Every patron’s temperature will be checked upon entrance and will be asked several questions pertaining to travel and health. Patrons will not be able to enter if:
They have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell.
They have had known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
6 feet must be maintained, so only groups with family members should sit together. If you plan on going with anyone who does not live in the same household with you, please call 870-391-3504 for our help on getting you seats as close together as possible, while still allowing for the 6 foot distance. However, don’t worry about social distancing yourself from others when purchasing seats, as our system will do that for you.
We are allowed to serve refreshments, so our concession stand and the upstairs Immortal BarD will be open. However, we will have signs posted reminding patrons to keep a 6 foot distance, and we will not be able to accommodate clustering of groups at the counters.
Though it is a tradition at the Lyric to allow audience members to come up and greet the cast at the end of plays, we will forego this for now to keep the required 12 feet of distance between those on stage and those in the audience. If you wish to tell the cast “good job” there will be a digital guestbook set up where you can leave your well wishes!
If you have any questions about how we are protecting our volunteers, or about any of the guidelines, please don’t hesitate to call 870-391-3504 or send an email to info@ozarkartscouncil.org.
The Story
Always a Bridesmaid is a Jones Hope Wooten Southern Comedy.
If you’ve ever elbowed a stranger out of the way to catch a bride’s bouquet, seriously questioned the mental stability of the duo saying “I do” or been forced to wear the world’s ugliest bridesmaid dress, this deliriously funny JONES HOPE WOOTEN COMEDY is definitely for you…and your dearly beloved! In this hilarious comedic romp, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings…no matter what. More than thirty years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined to honor that vow.
Tickets on sale at TheLyric.org, or by calling 870-391-3504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.