“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
— Mother Theresa
For the past 40 years Vicki Stokes has been casting stones of kindness across the waters of Bruno-Pyatt School. Though she announced her retirement in May 2019, the ripple effect of her thoughtful words and acts of kindness will impact students and community members throughout their lives.
On a typical school day, Stokes would be one of the first to arrive at school and generally the last to depart. On hectic weeks of academic testing or when grade reports were due, her car was spotted in the school parking lot after midnight. Each school day, Stokes selected a positive and thoughtful quote that she tidily wrote on a marker board near her office door. Kindness was a central theme of the Bruno-Pyatt School. Many of the quotes Stokes displayed related to that virtue and as students and staff attested, Vicki Stokes has always been the ideal model of kindness.
Kelvin Hudson reflected on working with Stokes during his time as principal at Bruno-Pyatt. “The first thing that comes to my mind is how kindhearted and genuine she is.”
“She is truly the kindest, most sincere, and most dependable person I have ever met, and someone I try to emulate daily,” Christina Feeser, former student and colleague of Vicki Stokes, shared during an assembly at Bruno-Pyatt School held on May 16.
On that date, the students and staff gathered to recognize Stokes as the 2019 Teacher of the Year. At the assembly, Stokes was presented a commemorative clock in honor of her retirement. Feeser’s sentiments of Stokes were reverberated in statements from former students and colleagues of Stokes shared by Bruno-Pyatt Principal Nicole Cunningham.
Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.
— Margaret Meade
Small schools often capitalize on teachers with broad ranges of talents and skills, and the rural community school of Bruno-Pyatt struck the jackpot in 1979 with the addition of Vicki Stokes. She had an incredible knowledge base, elementary teacher Tracy Dover elaborated. “She was never too busy to answer any question, but she never failed to have the answer to any question.”
Skilled as a pianist, musician, and dancer as well as her broad base of academic and intellectual skills with mathematics, Spanish, and special education, Stokes added artistic dimension to the school curriculum as well as filling many academic slots.
“My first dance lessons were at age 3 or 4 years old,” Stokes shared. “I took piano lessons from ages 6 to 16.” Bruno-Pyatt readily utilized Stokes’s talents as a pianist, as she often accompanied the Bruno-Pyatt choir when they performed concerts.
From the age of 18, Stokes taught music at the Brockwell Music School. She also sang with the Harmony Hill Singers, a local gospel group, from the mid-1970s through the late ‘90s. The annual Bruno-Pyatt Talent Show was a memorable event that was initiated and organized by Stokes. It was her goal to motivate students to identify their unique abilities, whether it be hoola-hooping, yodeling, jump-roping or gymnastics. The local talent show became a smaller scale version of “America’s Got Talent.” In fact, one year the title of the exposition was “Bruno-Pyatt’s Got Talent!”
Stokes continued studies of ballet at North Arkansas College and attended refresher courses throughout the years. Over the past decade she developed an interest in Irish dance. She and her daughter began lessons together and eventually joined a dance troupe. They performed at events across the Ozarks as well as at special school events.
Her range of incredible qualities were a tremendous asset to the school and school district, but former colleagues and students agree that the greatest attribute she shared with the students and staff was through her virtuous character.
“Ms. Stokes is kind, compassionate, encouraging, considerate, empathetic, dedicated and diligent,” former student and fellow staff member Caitlan Chagnon shared.
To the world you may be just one person, but to one person, you may be the world.
— Brandi Snyder
A few years into her academic career, Stokes channeled her interests in school counseling. Her passion was unleashed in providing paths for positive choices for children. Together with local law enforcement officials and community agencies, she promoted programs and arranged assemblies on safety, drug-free choices, and treating others with kindness and compassion. Stokes interacted with students from the day they entered kindergarten to the day she handed them their scholarships or awards at their graduation ceremonies. Elementary students looked forward to her classroom visits with her crime-fighting puppet partner McGruff.
During her office hours, In the first weeks of school her office was flooded with students wishing for schedule changes and at the end of the school year seniors lined the hall to wait for opportunities to discuss college choices and scholarship applications.
During the in-between times, she privately consoled the children who needed a shoulder to lean on, a trusted person to listen to their problems, someone to help them make difficult decisions.
After school hours, Stokes often tutored students in Algebra, taught Algebra 1 and math courses at North Arkansas College, and assisted staff members with scheduling, grade records, or held rehearsals for the school talent show. Of course, she was never too busy to answer a cry for help from a student, staff member, or counselor from another school.
“She always goes above and beyond to help students and teachers,” Ozark Mountain School District GT Coordinator Melissa Smith shared.
“It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.”
— Author Unknown
“The 2019 Bruno-Pyatt Teacher of the Year is a woman of great integrity,” Bruno-Pyatt Principal Nichole Cunningham stated in the special assembly held at the Bruno-Pyatt School on May 16. “She is described by her former students and colleagues as an honest, dedicated, talented, empathetic teacher and counselor,”
Though Stokes never touted her accomplishments, her talents and dedication were often recognized by peers. She was twice honored as the Northwest Arkansas Multi-Level Counselor of the Year and the North Central Arkansas Counselor of the Year. She participated in the Marion County Adult Leadership and assisted the Marion County Rotary with the Marion County Youth Leadership and RYLA programs.
Stokes was faithful in her service as a board member of the School of New Hope. She promoted the Foreign Exchange Program and served as a host parent on multiple occasions, each time establishing life-long friendships that eventually led to visits to another country.
"If we all do one random act of kindness daily, we just might set the world in the right direction."
— Martin Kornfield
Former student and lifelong friend of Tonia and Vicki Stokes, Victoria O’Brien shared that Stokes has always served as a positive role model. “She has been the same at home as at school,” O’Brien added. “She never had a bad thing to say about anyone.”
In reflection of her four decades of service at Bruno-Pyatt, Stokes stated, “What amazes me about this tiny school at Bruno-Pyatt is the magnificent accomplishments of the students who have graduated from here.”
She proceeded to recount names of students who were now serving their communities as doctors, lawyers, teachers, firefighters, pastors, and a variety of community roles as well as volunteers. Many of those former students recognize that their success was in part due to a ripple effect.
Kelvin Hudson expressed the statement that most Bruno-Pyatt school administrators, teachers, and students have long recognized to be the truth about Stokes. “The number of adults’ and children’s lives she has touched in a positive way is immeasurable.”
