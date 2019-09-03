The Marion County Library will host a variety of events during the month of September! There will be games, book chats, movies and crafts for all ages.
The Library is offering automatic reserves for your favorite authors. To place your favorite author on automatic reserve, follow these easy steps:
1. Log into the card catalog marcolibrary.org
2. Click My Account
3. Click Reserves/Requests
4. Click Receive New Books
5. Select your favorite authors
6. Enjoy automatic reserves when new books are available
The Library Staff is glad to help if you require assistance.
Teens and Tweens are welcome to come for games, crafts, coding, snacks and movies every Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for Teen and Tween Scene.
Babies and toddlers have a special hour every Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. with Babytime for ages 0-3 years. Bring your baby for short stories. At 1:30 p.m. Storytime for all ages begins with songs, hand rhymes and readings.
For those 16 years and up, Game Night will be hosted on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 will feature card games and Sept. 17 will feature pirates. Tables are also available for groups who want to play different games.
Every Tuesday from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. is Game Demo Day. Test games out before you check them out. Learn from the Library Game Geeks. Sept. 3 will feature dice games. Sept. 10 will feature card games. Sept. 17 will feature board games and Sept. 24 will feature party games. Spend more time playing and less time reading rule books!
The fun continues at 1 p.m. every Tuesday with Crafts! Ages 16 and up are welcome. Sept. 3 will have coloring. Sept. 10 will have loom knitting. Sept. 17 offers molding with clay and Sept 24 will explore soap clouds.
Book Chat will meet on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a movie at 12 p.m. The book is Me Before You by Jojo Moyes.
The weekly Crafts group will be making blankets for donations in Oct. Donations of fleece, flannel and fabric during the month of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.