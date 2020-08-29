The Marion County Library will continue to host virtual programs during September. Please visit marcolibrary.org or call 870-449-6015 for assistance.
The following activities are currently scheduled:
Virtual Game Night-Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
New Game Demos-Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Virtual Crafts-Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The following crafts will be offered:
Sept. 1-Loom a kitty
Sept. 8-Loom a gloworm
Sept. 18-Paper Flowers
Sept. 22-Drawing Basics
Sept. 29-Leaf Painting
Teens in Space-Monday-Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual Book Chat-Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. the book of the month will be "The Gilded Wolves" by Roshani Chokski.
The Marion County Library now has telescopes available for check-out. The telescopes are funded by NASA via the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium.
