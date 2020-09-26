We are excited to share, we are now uploading Virtual Stories to our Children’s tab on our website. Storytime is now on your schedule!
Play games and act ridiculous with us during Tweens and Teens Board Game Afternoons. Join the fun at 3:30 every Tuesday! Your entire family is welcome to play with us.
Do you want to join our Virtual Programs, but don’t have the bandwidth? No problem, join in by phone! Just call the number on the Zoom link and plug in the meeting id and passcode.
Virtual game night: every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Virtual games in the a.m. : Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Virtual book chat: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. This month’s book is “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz
Tweens and Teens board games: Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Crafty games: Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Virtual stories: story time on your schedule-visit marcolibrary.org and click the Children’s tab for an adventure.
