Virtual Game Night—Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Crafters Unite—Every Tuesday 1 p.m.
Virtual Book Chat—Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. This month’s book is “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
Virtual Games in the a.m.—Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Game with Library Geeks—Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 870-449-6015 or visit marcolibrary.org
