We will be hosting Virtual Game Nights every Tuesday at 5:30pm! Don’t want to miss dinner, but still want to game? Join us at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for Game Demos Virtually through Zoom and boardgamearena.com.
Our Virtual Summer Reading Program is up and running. There is a challenge for everyone: Pre-K, grade school, teens and adults! It is never too late to inspire a life-long love of reading.
The program began June 1 and will continue through Aug. 3. This means, any books you have read and any programs you have attended since June 1 can be logged! You may log your reading, program attendance, and volunteer hours through Aug. 3 to earn badges and awesome prizes. Meet the goal of 1,000 points to be entered into the grand prize drawing.
You may sign up through our website, marcolibrary.org or in person at the library.
Activities available at the library:
Virtual book chat: Meet virtually on July 28 at 12 p.m. The book for the month is “Compound” by S.A. Bodeen.
Virtual game night: Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Virtual game demos: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Teens in Space: Play games in cyberspace with Dana every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual story time: July 6 and 30 at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual crafts: Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. Craft schedule:
July 7-Clay creations
July 14-Sugar scrub
July 21-Gift tags
July 28-Summer wreath
Stop by the library to pick up your craft packet that includes clay, paper, stamps, ink, sugar, coconut oil and wreath making supplies.
Check out the Summer Reading Program by going to http://marioncountylibrary.readsquared.com
