The Marion County Library has many events scheduled for the month.
Story Time: All ages! Sing songs, learn hand rhymes and read each Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Book Chat: Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. Also, join us at 10 a.m. for a viewing of The Taming of the Shrew
Crafts: Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Fleece blankets, Oct. 1; Paracord creations, Oct. 8; Loom knitting, Oct. 15; Christmas ornaments, Oct. 22; Molding with clay, Oct. 29.
Game Demo Day: Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this month includes card games, dice, board games, party and spooky games.
Teen Tween Scene: Monday-Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Play games, crafts, code and watch movies. WE HAVE SNACKS!!!
Free Tech Training: Please contact the library to sign up for Basic Computer Skills and Catalog Oct. 10; Library E-books Oct. 17, Basic e-mails and Gmail Oct. 24.
Board games: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.
The library will be closed Oct. 11 through Oct. 13 for Turkey Trot.
For more information, please call the Library at (870) 449-6015 or email contact.librarystaff@gmail.com.
Visit our website marcolibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.