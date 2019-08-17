Nicole Caroline Martin, daughter of Rick and Yalonda Martin of Deer, became the bride of Eric Schrader, son of Eugene and Vicki Schrader of Schulenburg, Texas, on May 25 in a backyard ceremony at the home of the bride's grandparents, Wendell and Carolyn McCutchen, in Bellefonte.
Kayla Cowell and Kim Davis helped guests at the registration table by showing them where to sign on the couple's canvas photo. They also gave each guest a copy of the couple's Wedding Bliss Times newspaper and a thank you gift.
Ryan Martin and Dallas Harness supported the ceremony as ushers, while Lauren Cannon assisted with the music for the day and Cristan Martin helped as the bride’s stylist.
Ray Crawford performed the double-ring ceremony on an elevated octagonal deck which was decorated with white tulle, orange silk lilies, and live ferns.
Given in marriage by her parents, Nicole had selected a strapless, beaded, lace and tulle ball gown. Her silk bouquet, created by her grandmother, contained orange lilies, blue and white roses, and baby’s breath accented with pearl beads. Attached to the bouquet was a pendant from Eric's great-grandmother and a locket that had belonged to Nicole's great-grandmother.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was Jamie Lindsey and junior bridesmaid Rylea Martin. Tyler Srubar served the groom as best man. Oakley Martin and Chloe Lindsey served as flower girls, and Tucker Krupala and McCoy Krupala served as ring bearers.
Sitting on the pool-side deck were the bride's and groom's special guests including the bride's parents, Rick and Yalonda Martin; grandparents, Wendell and Carolyn McCutchen and Nick Martin; and brother, Cody Martin. The groom's special guests included his parents, Eugene and Vicki Schrader; grandparent, Lucille Strickland; sister, Katie and spouse John Krupala; and sister Hollie with fiance Trent Janecka.
A reception was held following the ceremony. The bride chose a four-layered white confection with buttercream icing and alternating fillings of white chocolate strawberry and cream cheese, while the groom chose a three-layer chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling and chocolate buttercream icing. Sandwiches, appetizers, cakes, and punch were served by Kim Cowell, Brenda Woods, Barbara Curtis, Judy Davis, and Nicole Woods.
As one of their first combined efforts, Nicole and Eric planned a variety of activities for their wedding and reception that are historic traditions from several of their ancestors’ home countries. A well-known Irish tradition was followed when Nicole chose to wear a Claddagh ring representing love, loyalty, and friendship.
Guests were encouraged to hold oathing stones, an old Celtic tradition. It was believed that an oath given near a stone was more binding.
Eric and Nicole also participated in a Sἅgen. This German tradition shows that the couple can face tough tasks together when they are given a cross cut saw to cut a log in half.
The Grand March is a Czech tradition accompanied by Polka music that illustrates the various facets of a marriage. Eric's parents led the couple and the other guests through the back yard in a series of turns and moves for the march. The march then led to the couple's first dance with the playing of a mash-up song Perfect/Can't Help Falling in Love by Btwn Us.
A variety of outdoor activities, including miniature golf, cornhole, and a photo booth were also available for the guests during the reception.
The bride is a graduate of Deer High School and Arkansas Tech University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management and a Master of Science in Health Informatics. She is currently employed as a Systems Analyst-Advanced at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
The groom is a graduate of Schulenburg High School and Sam Houston State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications. He then moved to Arkansas in 2012 and is currently employed as a Financial Adviser by Edward Jones.
The couple is currently residing in Jacksonville, with a honeymoon to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, planned in September.
