The Friends of the Berryville Library are pleased to announce that Joyce McMullen is the recipient of the Carla Youngblood Community Spirit Award. The prestigious award is given quarterly to a person who bestows silent acts of kindness on the community.
Joyce McMullen, of Berryville is generous, brave, civic-minded, kind and very hardworking and is very active in the fight against breast cancer. She has battled it herself and worked hard to raise money for the fight. McMullen is commonly known for the food she brings, the rides she gives, the pep talks, advice and hugs she gives for those in need. According to Carol Ann Engskov, Friends of the Library board member, "She truly makes the community a better place through her many acts of kindness and that is what makes her so special and deserving of this award."
When McMullen owned a bookstore/gift shop business on the Berryville Square called Happenings,she gave her time and energy to better everything about the Berryville Square, the businesses, and the Downtown Merchant Association.
McMullen is the type of person that when ask a favor, like serve on a board or committee, she gives you 200%. You ask for pies, ribbons, candy bouquets or anything crafty, you get tenfold of what was asked. "She’s full of ideas, funny, and loves her family" added Engskov.
McMullen is very quiet about her gifts of kindness, but truly everyone has a Joyce McMullen story. She is a fighter and survivor and continues to do so today.
Joyce McMullen emulates community spirit through her daily actions and is a shining example to us all about joy and generosity and living life to the fullest. The Friends of the Berryville Library are honored to recognize her in this way.
For more information on the Carla Youngblood Community Spirit Award or for more information on joining the Friends of the Library, contact the Berryville Public Library, 104 Spring Street, Berryville or call (870) 423-2323.
