Meet Gru. The sweet face has been at the Ozark Humane Society for years, just waiting on the right person to come find him. Gru is a border collie and lab mix. He and his brother (EJ) have been at the shelter for most of their lives. They are turning 10 this year, and their dreams of every having a loving home of their own seem to be slipping away. Do you have room in your heart for an older dog in need of a retirement home? Gru still has plenty of love to give!
Gru would be best as an only dog, as he doesn't like to share his food. However, with some love and training, he would probably adjust well. One of his brothers was adopted, and his family reports that he adapted well to home life with other animals and is a wonderful dog. Please come visit the shelter to meet him and the many adoptable dogs! Throughout the month of Oct., adoption fees for adult dogs like Gru are reduced to $45. Adoption fees include spay/neutering, vaccinations and lifetime of love.
The Ozark Humane Society is located at 5147 Rock Springs Road in Harrison. The shelter is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays and Wednesdays.
