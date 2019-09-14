The Ozark Humane Society would like to introduce Sadie and Sarge, the September Mutts of the Month. These tri-colored hound mixes are litter mates with a special bond between them and have kept each other company for nearly three years at the shelter. Sadie and Sarge are about 4 and 1/2 years old, weighing around 35 pounds. The affectionate pair love going for walks and are good with children. They dream of going home with a family that will play in the yard and give them lots of attention. During the month of Sept. adoption fees for Sadie and Sarge are reduced to $45.00. This includes spaying and neutering, vaccination and a lifetime of love for the lucky family that adopts them.

