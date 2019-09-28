The 2019 John Paul Hammerschmidt (JPH), Arvest Bank, Men of Distinction Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Durand Center at 303 N. Main Street. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served. The program beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The luncheon will honor Richard Hart, Mart Martin, Kevin Merrill, Joe Nance, Robert Shaddox, Jim Sprott and Steve Turner.
Lunch will be provided by Jamie’s Creative Catering. The fund-raising event will present a scholarship to a North Arkansas College student.
This year’s guest speaker is U.S. Congressman Steve Womack. The late Congressman Hammerschmidt and Womack worked together on many projects in Northwest Arkansas.
In 2015, The Harrison Daily Times began the Men of Distinction Luncheon to honor Congressman Hammerschmidt’s legacy, to honor local men with the character qualities of Hammerschmidt and to provide a scholarship for a North Arkansas College student.
This year’s event is sponsored by Arvest Bank, North Arkansas College, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and Crockett Properties.
Single tickets are $18 and a table of six is $100. Reservations can be made by calling the Harrison Daily Times at (870) 741-2325.
